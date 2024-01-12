Altrius Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 190,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 702,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,348,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.