Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $145.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

