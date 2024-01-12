Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

