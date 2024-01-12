Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $7.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. CIBC decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.08.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.40 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.