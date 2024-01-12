9,557 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

