7,704 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.5% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $249.94 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

