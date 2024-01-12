58,877 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

