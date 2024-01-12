5,000 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.19.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

