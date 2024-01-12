41,515 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.8% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

