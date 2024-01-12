36,500 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

