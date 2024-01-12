341 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $777.80.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $792.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $752.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.87 by $0.79. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

