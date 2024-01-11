Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.98

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 2491715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

