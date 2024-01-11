Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,819 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

