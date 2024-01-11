Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wipro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wipro by 853.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $8,705,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

WIT stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wipro

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.