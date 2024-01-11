William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.12. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $191.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.