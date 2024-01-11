West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 3,313 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $163.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,098. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

