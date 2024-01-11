West Bancorporation Inc. Has $344,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

IBM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.30. 434,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,005. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

