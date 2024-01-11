West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

