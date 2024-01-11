Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WRK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get WestRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WestRock

WestRock Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WRK opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.