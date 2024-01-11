Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.07 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

