W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WRB opened at $72.00 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

