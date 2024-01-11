Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $208.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

VMC stock opened at $226.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average of $215.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after buying an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after acquiring an additional 194,337 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.