Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.90

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
