Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 2,496,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,109,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 208.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 553,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

