Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.0 million-$622.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.7 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

MDRX stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 13,306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,029 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 722,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 568,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,823,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

