Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.72. 206,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

