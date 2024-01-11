Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,663,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 3,806,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358,252. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.