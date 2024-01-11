Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy



Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

