Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Get Upwork alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UPWK

Upwork Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. Analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,113 shares of company stock worth $1,072,342. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 31.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 81.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.