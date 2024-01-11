United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $36.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on UBSI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares
United Bankshares Price Performance
United Bankshares stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Bankshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
Featured Articles
