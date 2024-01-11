United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $36.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

