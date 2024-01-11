UMA Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $157.92 million and $12.10 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 117,389,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,884,300 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

