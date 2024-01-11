Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Tuya Trading Up 3.6 %

Tuya stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Tuya by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tuya by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

