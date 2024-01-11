Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Down 5.1%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.26. 1,040,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,060,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.