TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.60.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BLD opened at $365.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $382.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average of $285.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

