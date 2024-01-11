Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKR. Bank of America lowered Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $78.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.