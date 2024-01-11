TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.28 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

