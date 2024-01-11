TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $301.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

