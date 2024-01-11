TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 143,489 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 143,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

