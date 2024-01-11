THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.