Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $499.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 104.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $25,366.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 346,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $61,958. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

