The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 5.1%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 52,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 87,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMR

The RMR Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth $374,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $610,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.