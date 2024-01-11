The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.91.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

