The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,586.29 ($58.46).
Separately, Peel Hunt lowered The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.72) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
