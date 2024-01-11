Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $231.05 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $734.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.