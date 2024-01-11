Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBLA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.21.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,972 shares of company stock worth $594,486. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Taboola.com by 34.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

