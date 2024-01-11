T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $102.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. 556,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,280 shares.The stock last traded at $111.30 and had previously closed at $107.39.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

