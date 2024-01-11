T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $93.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $107.39 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

