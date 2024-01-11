SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,291,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,698. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.