Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,472 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,472 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Mastercard worth $850,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 198,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,781,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 472.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $428.52. 344,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,025. The stock has a market cap of $401.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $431.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.