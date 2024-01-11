Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,489 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Danaher worth $512,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.51. 219,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,696. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

